Apple Music Classical Now On Android

Apple Music Classical, which is only available through an Apple Music subscription, and includes 5 million compositions, high-quality recordings (up to 19kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless), and spatial audio, have now been delivered, as promised, to the Google Play Store on Android phones.

Apple Music arrived on Android 6 months after launching on iOS, and became one of the first Apple apps available on Android. Users can enjoy the Primephonic classical music once again, after it was shut down in 2021.

If a user has an Apple Music subscription, all they need to do is sign in with their credentials, however, it isn’t with the voice only plan, which cost less than half of the subscription.

It seems, however, that the iPad and Mac have missed out on Apple Music Classical. The tracks have not just been ported over into the Apple Music UI, but composer biographies and new browsing features have been included.