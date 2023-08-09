Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Apple Music has started rolling out a brand new Discovery Station, very quietly, which is able to recommend new music the user may like.

Subscribers should start seeing the new station appear when they head to the Listen Now tab, and search through Stations For You.

Discovery Station appears to be utilising an algorithm to recommend music based on the user’s listening history. Now there is already a personalised Station on Apple Music, but that one mixes in music played previously. Discovery will only bring in new music.

apple music discovery Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station

During this, Apple also took the opportunity to update the animation to match the new Discovery Station.

The station is pretty much a never ending, constantly updating playlist of new music, with the feature being limited to public testing for the last year at least, and now is starting to appear globally.

It has been claimed Apple’s next big event will take place on September 13th, where visitors can expect to see the iPhone 15 range, and a new Apple Watch.

The actual availability of the next smartphone also seems to be delayed to October.

WAT 241978 AE OB 728x90px EN US Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
ChannelNewsJuly728by90 Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
728x90 Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
728x90 Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
Middleton 728x90px Product Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
4Square clarity ad 1 Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
ARLO 5th Birthday 728x90 72dpi Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
channelnews728by90juneevocd Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
Previous Post

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Passed An Underwater Test

Sony Launches New Beta For 4K PS5 Game Streaming

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Microsoft Pushes HoloLens With New Partner Program
Logitech's New Mini Keyboard Is Built For 2022
Miller & Kreisel Revamp Classic 750 Series