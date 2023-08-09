Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station

Apple Music has started rolling out a brand new Discovery Station, very quietly, which is able to recommend new music the user may like.

Subscribers should start seeing the new station appear when they head to the Listen Now tab, and search through Stations For You.

Discovery Station appears to be utilising an algorithm to recommend music based on the user’s listening history. Now there is already a personalised Station on Apple Music, but that one mixes in music played previously. Discovery will only bring in new music.

During this, Apple also took the opportunity to update the animation to match the new Discovery Station.

The station is pretty much a never ending, constantly updating playlist of new music, with the feature being limited to public testing for the last year at least, and now is starting to appear globally.

It has been claimed Apple’s next big event will take place on September 13th, where visitors can expect to see the iPhone 15 range, and a new Apple Watch.

The actual availability of the next smartphone also seems to be delayed to October.