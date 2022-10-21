Apple Opens Fitness+ Subscription Program To Users Without Apple Watch

X

iOS users can now access Apple’s Fitness+ subscription program with both their iPhones as well as Apple Watches.

The update comes with iOS 16.1, which launches on Monday, and will be accessible via a Fitness+ app baked into the new OS. Subscriptions in Australia cost $14.99 a month.

“Everyone is welcome at Apple Fitness+,” the tech giant declared.

“Now all you need is iPhone to subscribe and access thousands of video and audio workouts — everything from HIIT to Yoga. And guided meditations. Take it further with personalized metrics from Apple Watch. Find it in the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.”

Fitness+ boasts the largest library of 4K Ultra HD fitness and wellness content in the world, according to Apple. New workouts and meditations are added every week.

This is potentially a huge money maker for Apple, given the collapse of Peloton, and the craze for home fitness program. Opening the program up to the millions of iPhone users without an Apple Watch seems like a no-brainer.

Fitness+ can also be accessed from an iPad or an Apple TV, although you must have an iPhone for the initial sign up.

