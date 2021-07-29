Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch

News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Apple has increased its order of A15 chips to over 100 million, in an effort to meet its own launch deadline.

The next iteration of the iPhone is expected to be released in the current quarter — pundits are predicting a September 14 release date — but has been hampered by the ongoing flooding in Zhengzhou, where three Foxconn factories manufacture over half the iPhones in the world.

%name Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch

The A15 chips are made by Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC, and the increased order comes after an initial parts order increased from 75 million to 90 million earlier this year.

Apple only ordered 75 million A14 chips for the iPhone 12 at pre-launched, suggesting high expectations for its new phone.

This comes after Apple celebrated record-breaking revenues of $65.6 billion in the June quarter, despite worldwide chip shortages.

According to CNBeta, the A15 chip will have a six-core CPU: two high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores.

The iPhone 13 is expected to drop on September 14.

 

Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch
HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch
Banner Shyla 728x90 Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch
4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch
728 x 90 1 Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch
One Clear Cable 728x90 Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch
SmartHouse DAP X1860 728x90 V2 Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch
728x90 7 Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch
%name Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch
TCL 20 Pro 5G GWP Digital Banners.v3 728x90 Apple Places Massive Parts Order For iPhone 13 Launch

Previous Post

New Earbuds Bring Back Transparent Tech

Big W Announces Then Removes PS5 Online Orders

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Nike Tease Self-Lacing Shoes
in 'Wearables'
Linksys Lines Up Velop For June Launch
in 'Home Office'
Samsung Revamps The Flip Phone
in 'Smartphones'