Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Apple is getting set to release the iPhone 15 lineup, three new Apple Watches, and a range of MacBook Pros using its new M3 chip.

This is according to insider information reported by noted Bloomberg leaker Mark Gurman.

Gurman reports that, in addition to the iPhone 15 range, Apple will release two Watch Series 9 models and an updated version of the Ultra in September.

Apple M3 MacBook drdNBC Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products

There are a number of other products coming down the pipeline, with an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro, M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the next generation of 24-inch screen iMacs, refreshed MacBook Air models, iPad Pros with OLED screens, and a next generation iPad Air.

In early development (again, according to Gurman, who usually has an impressive hit rate for leaks) are a a new 30-inch iMac, third-generation AirPods Pros, an updated Apple TV set top box, and “new home equipment such as smart displays.”

BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
JBL Soundbar 728x90 Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
728x90 Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
728x90 Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
728x90TEAL Apple Preparing Slew Of New Products
Previous Post

Ultra PC Launched By LG Electronics

Skullcandy Launches New Bluetooth Speaker Boasting Long Battery Life

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple TV App On LG Gains Native Dolby Atmos
IFA 2017: Samsung Releasing Smaller Version Of The Frame
FULL REVIEW: Huawei P30 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ Which Camera/Smartphone Is Best?