Apple has quietly ceased selling products from the likes of Sonos and Bose on its US online store, seemingly making way for its rumoured over-ear headphones and new HomePod launch.

Reported by Bloomberg, Apple has removed listing the Bose noise-cancelling headphones from its US online store, only displaying Apple-branded items within the ‘headphones and speakers’ section.

Apple has reportedly informed US retail employees to also remove rival audio maker products from its physical stores.

Shares in Sonos are said to have slumped as much as 7% in extended trading following the news.

Reported by The Verge, Google’s cache reveals the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 was listed to Apple’s US e-store as late as mid-September.

As previously reported, Apple is widely expected to host a virtual product launch in mid-October, where it will unveil next-gen iPhones.

The company has been plagued with rumours of its first Apple branded over-ear headphones, seemingly justifying the removal of competing products within the audio category.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a more compact version of its HomePod smart speaker.

The company has historically followed a similar pattern, wiping Fitbit’s from its US shelves ahead of the Apple Watch launch.