As archrival Samsung get set to roll out their all new Note 20 complete with Xbox gaming Apple has moved to delay the launch of their first iPhone 12 5G device.

The launch scheduled for September has now been moved to the “latter half of October” due to supply issues and the roll out of the new Samsung premium smartphone.

A recent blog claims that Apple is now on track to release its 5G iPhones just in time for the peak end of year buying period which could be subdued due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Currently retailers and suppliers are claiming that the past three months of CE and appliance sales have been bigger than “traditional Xmas sales”.

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones in October with the 5G models not hitting stores until November or even early December.

The cheap iPhone low-end LTE models will be available to customers in October.

The October date is in line with previous reports by ChannelNews that the iPhone 12 faced delays due to “practical hurdles” caused by the coronavirus.

Apple typically sends engineers back and forth from its offices to its factories in China to finalize designs in the lead-up to the product’s release. But coronavirus lockdowns led Apple to restrict employee travel to hotbeds of the disease in recent months.

All of the new phones are expected to feature high-end OLED displays, but Apple is rumoured to not be including a complimentary power adapter or headphones in the box.

OLED screens are more power-efficient than their LCD counterparts and can display darker blacks and brighter colours. It first introduced OLED with the iPhone X, and had previously reserved it only for its more expensive models.

The four new iPhones will come in three different screen sizes — the established 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, as well as a smaller 5.4-inch screen.