Apple has sought to capitalise on booming home-workout demand during COVID19, with its new paid subscription service ‘Fitness+’ presenting a range of personalised videos for Watch owners.

Fitness+ reflects continued synergy between Apple’s software and wearables business, and will cost $14.99/month or $119.99/year, accompanied by a one month free trial.

The product is tipped to rival the likes of Peloton, whose smart treadmills and exercise bikes play workout videos.

The news follows the launch of Apple’s new Watch, boasting a slew of health monitoring improvements including a blood oxygen sensor.

Apple also used its virtual event to launch the ‘Apple One’ subscription service, which will bundle many of its paid subscription services (e.g. Apple Music, Apple TV+) into one single payment.

Apple One will translate into a cost saving, and will encompass three tiers; individual ($19.95/month – Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, 50GB iCloud storage), family ($25.95/month – Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, 200GB iCloud storage), and premier ($39.95/month – Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Fitness+, 2TB iCloud storage).

Commentators claim the subscription service bundle seeks to gain similar traction as Amazon’s Prime, which locks customers into a paid loyalty service, coupled with price discounts and month-to-month payment.