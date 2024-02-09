Apple Releases Windows Versions Of Music, TV, & Devices Apps

The final versions of Apple’s Music, TV, and Devices apps have been released on Windows. They are now available for download on devices running Windows 10 & 11.

Previously, the company released these apps on Windows in a ‘Preview’ mode, and they were originally only available on Windows 11, not on Windows 10.

This latest release brings them out of ‘Preview’ and makes them available on both operating systems.

Music, TV, and Devices are the eventual replacement of iTunes, which does still exist.

iTunes has been phased out for Macs with macOS Catalina, however, it still exists on Windows, and gets regular updates.

Apple Music

It also lacks a lot of the modern features, which is where the new apps come in.

The Music app will provide access to the same features found on Apple devices, such as lossless and high-resolution music.

The TV app provides access to iTunes purchases and Apple TV+ streaming up to 4K HDR.

Finally, the Devices app provides access to synching, backing up, and updating Apple devices.

It remains unclear how long the Windows iTunes app will stay.

Apple TV
Apple Devices
