Apple Reportedly Bringing 8K Video to iPhone 17 Pro Series

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could be the first Apple smartphones to support 8K video recording, according to a report from Fixed Focus Digital (via MacRumors).

This potential upgrade aligns with previous rumours suggesting that the iPhone 17 Pro series will feature three 48-megapixel rear cameras: a Fusion, Telephoto, and Ultra Wide lens.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro lineup includes only two 48-megapixel sensors, with the 12-megapixel Telephoto limiting video recording to 4K.

With the increased resolution, the iPhone 17 Pro series could join flagship competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13 in offering 8K video recording.

Recording in 8K brings several advantages, including sharper, more detailed footage that is particularly beneficial on larger displays.

The higher resolution also provides more flexibility in post-production, allowing users to crop or zoom without sacrificing image quality.

However, 8K videos require significantly more storage space, potentially consuming a phone’s memory quickly.

Additionally, capturing and processing 8K footage demands considerable processing power, which could lead to increased battery drain and potential overheating.

Despite these advancements, 8K displays remain uncommon, meaning many users may not fully benefit from the increased resolution.

Beyond video capabilities, the iPhone 17 Pro series is also rumoured to feature a redesigned camera bar that spans the entire width of the device.

The lenses will be positioned on the left side, while the microphone, flash, and LiDAR sensor will be located on the right.

Apple is expected to launch the full iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, later this year.