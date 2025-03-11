Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built-In Cameras

Apple is actively developing a new generation of AirPods featuring built-in cameras, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

This latest update suggests the project has moved beyond early speculation and could be closer to release.

Unlike traditional image sensors, the cameras in these AirPods are expected to gather environmental data rather than capture photos or videos.

The system is believed to work with Apple Intelligence to provide users with real-time spatial awareness, similar to existing features in Apple’s iPhone camera software.

Reports indicate that the cameras will use infrared technology rather than colour sensors, potentially enhancing compatibility with Apple’s Vision Pro headset and future mixed-reality devices.

The integration could improve spatial audio experiences and advance Apple’s efforts in immersive technology.

While there is no confirmed release date, these camera-equipped AirPods may debut after the Airpods Pro 3, which is expected to launch later this year.

Apple has yet to officially comment on this development.