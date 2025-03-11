Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built-In Cameras

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Apple is actively developing a new generation of AirPods featuring built-in cameras, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

This latest update suggests the project has moved beyond early speculation and could be closer to release.

%name Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras

Unlike traditional image sensors, the cameras in these AirPods are expected to gather environmental data rather than capture photos or videos.

The system is believed to work with Apple Intelligence to provide users with real-time spatial awareness, similar to existing features in Apple’s iPhone camera software.

Reports indicate that the cameras will use infrared technology rather than colour sensors, potentially enhancing compatibility with Apple’s Vision Pro headset and future mixed-reality devices.

images Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras

The integration could improve spatial audio experiences and advance Apple’s efforts in immersive technology.

While there is no confirmed release date, these camera-equipped AirPods may debut after the Airpods Pro 3, which is expected to launch later this year.

Apple has yet to officially comment on this development.

728x90 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
hitachi banner 728x90 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
Westan 728x90px Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
728x90 we see oled CN Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
728 x 90 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
728x90 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
Haier 728x90 1 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
Litheaudio 728x90 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
denon perl white 728x90 1 Apple Reportedly Developing AirPods with Built In Cameras
Previous Post

Millions of Warner Bros DVDs Unplayable as Sony Updates PS3 to Keep Blu-ray Alive

JBL Unveils Flip 7 and Charge 6 Speakers with AI Sound Boost

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Share Your Music Stream With Cyrcle

SEGA Classics Now On Amazon Fire TV

SBS Seizes World Cup From Optus