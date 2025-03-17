Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with ‘Ultra’ Model

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Apple may be set to replace the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a new ‘Ultra’ model, according to a recent report from the Naver blog.

The rumour, based on supply chain analysis, suggests that the upcoming iPhone 17 Ultra will introduce new hardware features that distinguish it from previous Pro Max models.

maxresdefault 1 1 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model

Key expected upgrades include a smaller Dynamic Island, a vapour chamber cooling system, and a larger battery, which could result in a thicker design.

The report also notes that supply chain orders indicate Apple may eliminate the Pro Max branding in favour of the Ultra.

Apple has already used the Ultra designation in its product lineup, including the Apple Watch Ultra and M3 Ultra chip, signalling a possible shift in branding.

iphone 17 pro asherdipps scaled Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model

Additionally, launching an iPhone Ultra with significant upgrades could allow Apple to justify a higher price point and boost profit margins.

While the claim remains unconfirmed, it aligns with previous speculation about Apple’s potential rebranding of its high-end iPhones.

More details are expected to emerge as the iPhone 17 lineup develops.

ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
728x90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
Westan 728x90px Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
728x90 we see oled CN Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
728x90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
Haier 728x90 1 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
Litheaudio 728x90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
hitachi banner 728x90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
728 x 90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
denon perl white 728x90 1 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Apple Reportedly Replacing iPhone 17 Pro Max with Ultra Model
Previous Post

MiLi Unveils World's First Apple and Google Licensed Bluetooth Tracker

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched with 12.7-Inch Display

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

10 Takes On Netflix with All Access Streaming Service

JB Hi-Fi Launch New Ffalcon TV Range With Stan On Remote

Yamaha Optimises Audio Control With New Compact Game Mixer