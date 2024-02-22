Apple Says Not To Dry iPhones In Rice

Apple has warned iPhone users to not dry their wet phones in a bag or bowl of rice.

Despite the popularity of this technique, experts have warned against after tests suggested the method doesn’t work.

Apple has joined forces with the experts, explaining to users that it could result in small particles of the rice damaging the device.

It said instead, individuals should gently tap out any liquid, with the connector facing down, and leave it to dry out.

Even though smartphones are becoming more sophisticated, approaches to fixing them have remained the same.

And now, Apple is taking steps to steer users away from many of them.

The company has also advised against drying a wet phone using an “external heat source or compressed air”, including radiators and hairdryers.

Users should also avoid trying to insert “a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel” into their phone.

Instead, users have been urged to leave their phone in a “dry area with some airflow” before reconnecting it to a charger.

Sources suggest with the constant changing design of smartphones, this advice will no longer be necessary in the future, as devices are slowly increasing in water resistance.

All Apple devices from the iPhone 12 can withstand immersion up to six metres, for up to half an hour.