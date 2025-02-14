Apple Sets Feb 19 For iPhone SE 4 Launch

Competition in the midrange phone market is hotting up with Apple tipped to launch a successor to its current iPhone SE.

CEO Tim Cook posted February 19 as the launch date on social media, describing the phone as “the newest member of the family”.

Bloomberg predicts the new iPhone SE 4 will look like the iPhone 14 but with a larger screen and Face ID.

There will be no home button, the new model will support Apple intelligence and will contain an Apple developed cellular modem chip, says Bloomberg. Apple will not be using a Qualcomm modem chip.

A USB-C charging port, A18 chip, and an OLED edge-to-edge screen are other predictions.

Some Apple watchers say Apple might release an upgraded AirTag, but views are mixed.

An MacBook Air with an M4 chip and new low-end iPad and M3 iPad Air models are expected later in the year.

Competition in the midrange market tier is heightening with Qualcomm this week releasing its Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, which like Apple, brings on-device AI to handsets.

Phones by Realme, Oppo and Honor are expected to be immediate beneficiaries.

