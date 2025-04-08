Apple Smart Home Hub Delayed Until 2026 Amid Siri Setbacks

Apple’s long-rumoured smart home hub – designed to take on Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub – has reportedly been pushed back once again, with launch plans now drifting into 2026.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device, which was originally slated for release in early 2025 and then tentatively tied to the iPhone 17 launch later this year, is facing “major engineering hiccups” – primarily tied to Apple’s still-developing AI-powered Siri upgrade.

Codenamed J490, the home hub is said to be undergoing internal testing from Apple staff and is expected to heavily rely on voice commands via Siri. However Apple’s ambitious revamp of its voice assistant has been delayed, and the knock-on effect is now spilling into hardware.

Gurman reports that Apple is “considering a delay until 2026” as it works to improve Siri’s capabilities and its underpinning App Intents framework. The updated assistant, originally previewed at WWDC 2024, is now not expected to roll out until between iOS 19’s debut in September 2025 and iOS 19.4 in early 2026.

Gurman says the delay is not surprising given the device relies heavily on voice control through Siri and the still-developing App Intents framework.

The product has not yet been officially confirmed by Apple, but multiple reports suggest the hub would feature a screen similar in design to an iPad mounted on a HomePod-like base. It would serve as a central smart home control point – tying together Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, FaceTime calls, media playback and AI-enhanced assistant functions.

Despite internal enthusiasm, the device is not expected to be a major revenue driver for Apple. Instead, it’s seen as a strategic play – potentially paving the way for more ambitious smart home devices.

Gurman also notes that Apple is already working on a follow-up model, codenamed J595, which could include an “AI personality”, added sensors, and even a robotic arm that moves the screen to follow users around a room – a move that would push Apple deeper into the futuristic smart home space.

Apple’s continued delay puts it further behind rivals in the race for the smart home. Google and Amazon have been evolving their offerings with generative AI and advanced display integrations, while Apple appears to be waiting until it can offer a truly integrated Siri experience.

For now, users looking for a smarter Apple home will have to settle for the existing HomePod and HomeKit integrations – and hope that Siri’s long-overdue makeover delivers the goods when it finally arrives.