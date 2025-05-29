Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year-Based Numbering System

Apple is planning a significant change to how it names its operating systems, moving from sequential version numbers to a year-based numbering system that aligns all platforms under a unified naming scheme, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giant will reportedly debut iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 instead of the expected iOS 19 and other sequential updates.

The numbers will correspond to the year following each major OS release, similar to automotive industry practices, since Apple typically launches public versions of its operating systems each fall.

This means the operating system updates arriving in September or October 2025 will be branded with “26” to reflect the 2026 calendar year.

The change addresses current inconsistencies in Apple’s naming conventions, where different platforms use varying version numbers, iOS 18, watchOS 12, and visionOS 2 currently coexist across the ecosystem.

Apple plans to officially announce the naming system overhaul at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 9th at 1 PM ET.

The conference is also expected to showcase a major user interface redesign across Apple’s operating systems, reportedly inspired by the Vision Pro’s visionOS interface to deliver a more unified experience across devices.

The year-based numbering system represents Apple’s effort to streamline software branding and make version tracking more intuitive for users and developers.

Currently, Apple Watch devices run watchOS 11 while Apple Vision Pro operates on visionOS 2, creating confusion about software compatibility and feature parity across the ecosystem.

The timing aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to create cohesive experiences across its device portfolio, from iPhones and iPads to Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and Vision Pro headsets.

The unified numbering approach should simplify communication about software features and compatibility requirements.

WWDC will serve as the platform for revealing both the naming changes and the anticipated design overhaul that aims to harmonise Apple’s software aesthetic across all platforms.

The conference represents a pivotal moment for Apple’s software strategy as the company seeks to establish consistent branding and user experiences throughout its expanding device ecosystem.