Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year-Based Numbering System

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Apple is planning a significant change to how it names its operating systems, moving from sequential version numbers to a year-based numbering system that aligns all platforms under a unified naming scheme, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giant will reportedly debut iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 instead of the expected iOS 19 and other sequential updates.

The numbers will correspond to the year following each major OS release, similar to automotive industry practices, since Apple typically launches public versions of its operating systems each fall.

This means the operating system updates arriving in September or October 2025 will be branded with “26” to reflect the 2026 calendar year.

The change addresses current inconsistencies in Apple’s naming conventions, where different platforms use varying version numbers, iOS 18, watchOS 12, and visionOS 2 currently coexist across the ecosystem.

Apple plans to officially announce the naming system overhaul at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 9th at 1 PM ET.

8a41fbf6bffbcb68e7d9ac257109b616 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System

The conference is also expected to showcase a major user interface redesign across Apple’s operating systems, reportedly inspired by the Vision Pro’s visionOS interface to deliver a more unified experience across devices.

The year-based numbering system represents Apple’s effort to streamline software branding and make version tracking more intuitive for users and developers.

Currently, Apple Watch devices run watchOS 11 while Apple Vision Pro operates on visionOS 2, creating confusion about software compatibility and feature parity across the ecosystem.

The timing aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to create cohesive experiences across its device portfolio, from iPhones and iPads to Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and Vision Pro headsets.

The unified numbering approach should simplify communication about software features and compatibility requirements.

WWDC will serve as the platform for revealing both the naming changes and the anticipated design overhaul that aims to harmonise Apple’s software aesthetic across all platforms.

The conference represents a pivotal moment for Apple’s software strategy as the company seeks to establish consistent branding and user experiences throughout its expanding device ecosystem.

Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
728X90 1 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
Arlo Flash Sale 728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
Marshall 728x90 1 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
hitachi banner 728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
Litheaudio 728x90 Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
Westan 728x90px Apple to Overhaul Operating System Naming Convention, Adopting Year Based Numbering System
Previous Post

Sony Projectors Return to Europe After EU Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way

Google Photos Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Major AI-Powered Editor Redesign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New Motorola Edge 50 Pro Smartphone Arrives In Australian Market

Samsung Unveil Tab S6 To Take On Surface, iPad Pro

New Nest Cam Features Rolled Out To Google Home For Web