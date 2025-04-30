Apple to source all US iPhones from India as Slimmer iPhone 17 Redesign is Leaked

Apple is set to move all iPhone assembly for US sales to India as early as next year in a major pivot to reduce its reliance on China.

The move, driven by the trade war tariffs under Donald Trump, aims to reduce Apple’s reliance on China, where it has traditionally assembled the majority of its iPhones. By 2026, India will produce all of the 60 million iPhones Apple sells annually in the US, doubling its output in the country.

This shift builds on Apple’s existing efforts to expand its manufacturing capacity in India, primarily through its partnerships with Tata Electronics and Foxconn. With India’s temporary tariff reprieve and increasing local production, Apple is looking to maintain its growth while navigating trade tensions.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 143208 Apple to source all US iPhones from India as Slimmer iPhone 17 Redesign is Leaked

Meanwhile, Apple is also preparing for the launch of the iPhone 17 series, with leaks revealing a sleek new model, the iPhone 17 Air. This thinner, mid-range version aims to appeal to budget-conscious consumers, building on the success of Apple’s “Air” branding in its MacBook and iPad lines.

The iPhone 17 series will feature major design changes, with the Air model expected to be thinner than ever, though potentially sacrificing some audio quality.

