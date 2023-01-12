Apple To Start Touch-Screen MacBook Production

Apple Inc. is finally adding touch screens to MacBooks after putting off their production for over a decade and is tipped to release the first touch-screen model in 2025.

The company previously argued that touch screens don’t work well on laptops and that the iPad is a better option if someone wants a touch interface. This could be because they did not want iPad sales to plummet.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was the one who called touch screens “ergonomically terrible,” but with an increasing number of rivals such as Microsoft, Lenovo, Acer, Dell, adding touch screens to their computers, Apple has finally caved.

The technology giant could launch its first touch-screen Mac in 2025 as part of a larger update to the MacBook Pro, tipped some people who prefer to remain anonymous since the project plans are confidential.

The current work calls for Apple’s first touch-screen MacBook Pro to retain a traditional laptop design, including a standard trackpad and keyboard.

However, the laptop’s screen would support touch input and gestures — just like an iPhone or iPad. Over time, Apple could expand touch support to more of its Mac models.

As part of the MacBook Pro revamp, Apple is also planning to move its displays to organic light-emitting diode, or OLED technology. Besides that, the company is also on the move to release their in-house displays for phones as early as 2024.