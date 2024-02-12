Apple Transitions Away From iTunes

Apple’s new Windows versions of the Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Devices apps will be officially launched this week, after originally being launched in preview last year.

The difference is the preview tag has been removed after the company worked with Microsoft to launch them.

These apps are part of an overhauled iCloud for Windows app, and have been designed to transition Windows users away from iTunes.

If a user already has Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Devices, then iTunes is now only required for listening to podcasts and audiobooks.

The new Music app offers access to the iTunes library, along with song and album purchases.

The new Apple TV app allows users to watch movies and TV series from their iTunes library, as well as provides access to subscription streaming content.

Apple Devices will allow users to backup or restore iPhones and iPads, along with syncing content to those devices.

Microsoft, who welcomed the launch, had been working with Apple on the apps.

Additionally, Microsoft rolled out iCloud Photos integration in Windows, providing users with the ability to link an iCloud Photos library to the built in Photos app on Windows 11.

These new Windows apps for Apple are only available on traditional x86-based PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 11.

There is currently no news on whether ARM64 versions for Qualcomm-powered Windows devices will get these.

