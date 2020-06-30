Owners of newer model LG smart TVs will soon no longer require an Apple TV 4K to stream Dolby Atmos titles, following a new update which deployed native support.

First spotted by 9to5Mac. an Apple TV app update has rolled-out onto later model LG TVs, bringing native Atmos compatibility on-board.

The update has enabled the television’s Apple TV app to natively decode the Dolby surround sound audio format.

LG smart TV owners previously required an Apple TV 4K streamer to play Dolby Atmos titles from the Apple TV+ catalogue.

The Apple TV+ streaming service is known for a wide suite of 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos content.

The news is set to make LG smart TVs among the first to support Dolby Atmos via the new Apple TV app.

Whilst it remains to be seen exactly which LG smart TVs will benefit from the new update, commentators predict it will at least apply to newer models which support the current Apple TV app (e.g. LG OLED series (2020, 2019).

The Apple TV app is set to roll-out to Sony and Vizio TVs later this year, with similar compatibility expected.