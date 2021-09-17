Apple TV Update Brings Spatial Audio

Nathan Jolly
X

Apple’s run of big releases is by no means over, with the company announcing that tvOS 15 will be coming to Apple TV next Monday, September 20.

Apple’s Spatial Audio gives 360-degree, fully-immersive surround sound through AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, giving a truly three-dimensional theatre experience.

The new update also allows you to pair two HomePod Mini speakers with your Apple TV 4K if you want a more communal experience.

You’ll need a HomePod 15 update to make the pairing – luckily this also comes out on September 20.

