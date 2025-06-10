Apple tvOS 26 Brings New Interface, Better AirPlay and Karaoke Features

Apple has announced tvOS 26 at its WWDC 2025 event, introducing a major visual overhaul for Apple TV, along with a range of new features focused on personalisation, entertainment and connectivity.

The most noticeable change is the introduction of a new user interface built around a design element called “Liquid Glass” – a semi-transparent look inspired by the Vision Pro headset.

This refreshed design is available only on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation and later) and brings a more dynamic, layered visual experience, though older models will still receive the update without the new UI.

The update also brings long-requested support for setting AirPlay-enabled speakers (not just HomePods) as permanent audio outputs. That opens the door for users of third-party soundbars and speakers from brands like Sonos, Samsung, and LG to enjoy more seamless integration.

The new update also improves profile switching by letting users choose to display profiles on wake, making it quicker to access personal Watchlists and recommendations. The Apple TV app gets updated artwork that better showcases available content, although the core layout remains familiar.

videoframe 3107 Apple tvOS 26 Brings New Interface, Better AirPlay and Karaoke Features

On the music front, Apple Music Sing now lets users turn their iPhone into a karaoke microphone, provided they’re using an Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen). Lyrics and visual effects appear on-screen, and friends can join in with their own iPhones to queue songs or react.

FaceTime has been updated too, with real-time captions now available in more languages, personalised contact posters, and onscreen notifications for incoming calls – all aimed at improving communication without interrupting TV viewing.

New screensavers filmed in locations across India, including Goa and Kerala, are also part of the update. Users can now customise which categories appear, including Cityscape, Landscape, and Underwater.

A developer-focused change includes a new API that allows app logins to link with Apple accounts, potentially simplifying the setup process for new devices.

The update will be available as a public beta in the coming weeks, with a full release expected later this year.

New SmartHouse Magazine "Thin Is In" Released: Ultra-Slim Smartphones Take Centre Stage

