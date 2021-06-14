Apple Unveils Cheaper Beats Buds

Apple has launched its second pair of Beats true wireless earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds, a more affordable alternative to both its AirPods and Powerbeats Pro.

Featuring active noise cancellation and up to eight hours of listening time (24 hours with the charging case), the Beats Studio Buds have one-touch pairing to both Apple and Android devices, as well as hands-free “Hey Siri” voice control and support for both Find My on Apple and Find my Device on Android.

The Studio Buds are built with 8.2mm dual-element diaphragm drivers, and automatically play Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for available tracks on Apple Music.

According to Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats and Apple Music, the new Studio Buds are designed to blend high-quality music with overall comfort.

“In building a product this small, every minute detail was considered, analysed and selected to optimise for sound quality, comfort and durability.

“Studio Buds is our tiniest, most subtle form factor to date, yet keeps Beats’ promise of delivering an immersive sound experience in a beautiful design,” he said.

The Studio Buds are available for preorder at $199.95 AUD in red, white, and black, $50 cheaper than AirPods and $150 cheaper than the Powerbeats Pro. They will ship “this winter”, says Apple.