Apple Unveils Faster iPad Air with M3 Chip

Apple has launched a refreshed iPad Air, featuring the powerful M3 processor, in a move to strengthen its tablet lineup amid shifting sales trends.

The latest models come in two size options, 11-inch and 13-inch, priced at A$999 and A$1,349 in Australia, respectively.

The key upgrade is the inclusion of Apple’s M3 chip, which delivers nearly twice the performance of the M1-powered iPad Air and up to 3.5 times faster than the A14 Bionic. This marks a rapid update cycle, arriving just 10 months after the previous generation.

Apple is banking on this refresh to sustain the momentum seen during the holiday period when iPad sales surged 15% despite an iPhone slump.

Designed for Apple Intelligence, the M3 chip enhances AI-based workloads by up to 60% compared to the M1 chip. Apple said the latest models can process AI-driven tasks more efficiently, positioning them as a capable choice for users leveraging AI-based workflows and applications.

The M3 also introduces Apple’s advanced graphics architecture to the iPad Air for the first time, enabling hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, offering up to 4x faster rendering performance than the M1 model.

The updated iPad Air offers storage configurations ranging from 128GB up to 1TB. Customers can also opt for a built-in cellular connection, adding an extra A$300 to the base price. Apple has also introduced four colour options: blue, purple, starlight and space grey.

Alongside the iPad Air, Apple has launched an improved Magic Keyboard, available in sizes tailored to each new model. The new Magic Keyboard features a larger trackpad and a row of function keys, bringing it closer to a full laptop experience.

The 11-inch version is priced at A$449, while the 13-inch model will set users back A$499. For education, the prices are A$419 and A$469, respectively.

Apple is reportedly working on a new entry-level iPad, along with a next-generation iPad Pro. However the Pro model is expected to be delayed until the introduction of the M5 chip, which may push its release to late 2025 or early 2026.

The latest iPad Air models are available for pre-order now, with shipments and in-store availability commencing on March 12. Customers can pre-order via Apple’s official website and in the Apple Store app. For education customers, the 11-inch iPad Air starts at A$919, while the 13-inch model starts at A$1,259.

Apple has also updated its standard iPad with the A16 chip and doubled the base storage to 128GB. The new iPad starts at A$599 for the Wi-Fi model and A$849 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, with availability beginning on March 12.

Apple has also emphasised sustainability in this product launch. The new iPad Air and iPad models contain at least 30% recycled materials, including 100% recycled aluminium in the enclosure.