Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says ‘Let’s Party’

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

Apple is getting social, announcing an app called Apple Invites that gives iPhone users tools to organise and host events.

And yes, it’s OK to invite Samsung phone users; those outside the Walled Garden can be invited and reply to invitations. Apple says invitees don’t need an Apple account or Apple device.

Apple will give you and your invitees multiple tools to organise and enjoy the event. The key restriction applies to the inviter who needs to be an iCloud+ subscriber.

invites2 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
Apple Invites

Hosts can create custom invitations by either choosing an image from their photo library or from the backgrounds provided from within the Invites app. These backgrounds comprise a curated collection of images for different occasions and event themes.

Apple Intelligence can help along the way. Hosts can produce original images using concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library. They can use Writing Tools to help find a turn of phrase to meet the moment, says Apple.

Hosts can view and manage their events, share invitations with a link, review RSVPs, and choose details to be included in an event preview, such as a home address.

invites3 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
Apple Invites

Guests can view and respond to invitations either using the Invites app or the web. Invitations are added to Apple Calendar for those who have it.

Guests are directed to the event courtesy of Apple Maps and Weather. They can also control how their details show up to others. They can leave or report an event at any time, says Apple.

They can contribute photos and videos to a shared album via the web. Apple Music subscribers can collaborate to create a curated event soundtrack that guests can access from the Apple Invites app.

In short, you’ll enjoy a rollicking time, although it seems there will be some functionality loss if you don’t have all the requisite parts such as an Apple Music subscription or Apple Maps.

In 2025 when we’re stuck texting ad nauseum and obsessed with communicating via social media, we need more real-world togetherness, so Apple is onto a good thing.

There’s no limit on the number of events you can host, so you can become a real social butterfly.

The app is available as a free download.

You’ll need an iPhone model capable of running iOS18 or later.

denon perl white 728x90 1 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
hitachi banner 728x90 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
Haier 728x90 1 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
728x90 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
Westan 728x90px Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
728x90 we see oled CN Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
728 x 90 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
Litheaudio 728x90 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
728x90 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Apple Unveils Its Invites App And Says Lets Party
Previous Post

Apple iPhones Dominate Handset Sales

Fox To Enter Subscription Streaming Market

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple Transitions Away From iTunes
Budget Gaming Phone Nokia 5.1 Plus Coming To Oz For $379
Acer ConceptD 9: Crazy, Creative & Delightful