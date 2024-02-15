Apple Vision Pro Headsets Returned After Headache And Eye Strain Complaints

There’s been an increase on social media this week of Apple Vision Pro owners saying they’re returning their headsets, according to a post on The Verge.

A common reason for returning the headsets has been comfort, as users have complained of headaches and said that the device triggers motion sickness.

There has also been complaints about the weight of the device, and the fact that most of it is front-loaded.

Another common complaint, according to The Verge, is that the Vision Pro doesn’t offer enough productivity relative to the price.

It reported that one user noted on Threads, that looking at Figma screens made them feel dizzy and that the device wasn’t applicable to their work.

Another engineer said on social media Platform X that focusing issues caused headaches and that the “coding experience failed to convince [him]”.