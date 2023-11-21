According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Vision Pro is expected to release ‘sometime around March,’ which appears to be a likely timeframe for the pricey headset.

Gurman said Apple had previously planned to launch the Vision Pro in January 2024, but the company is not ready to meet that deadline, instead adjusting its distribution plans while it finalises testing.

It has yet to be confirmed how Apple will sell the Vision Pro, but Gurman predicts it will be by appointment in its retail stores and on its website.

In attempts to maintain control over the rollout, the headset won’t be obtainable with third-party partners.

Because the Vision Pro has a collection of SKUs, such as prescription lenses and numerous sizes of headbands, it can be challenging to keep in stock at most brick-and-mortar stores.

Before the launch of the Vision Pro, Apple has done a good job of preparing by releasing the newest visionOS beta features onboarding materials and ensuring the iOS 17.2 beta for Vision Pro has an AirPlay Receiver and backing for spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro models.