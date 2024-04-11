Apple Vision Pro Users Suffer Health Issues

Users of Apple’s Vision Pro headset have reported the goggles are giving them black eyes, neck pain, and headaches.

One source claimed she suffered two “super dark black eyes” after she wore the headset for the first time.

“I wasn’t able to use it very much the first few weeks because the fit was just off.”

She said the headset “clearly [placed] too much weight on my cheeks.”

Another user claimed that wearing the headset caused him pain at the bottom of his skull and upper back, after a 2-hour session.

These claims back those of Reddit users who have also been reporting various issues due to wearing the headset.

One commenter said, “Since I started using it, i have constant headaches.” This user said they purchased the device “on release day.”

They said that Apple personnel “swapped my light seal,” which is the fabric attached to the headset that is supposed to conform to the face of the owner to block out stray light.

They also said they tried “both solo and dual bands” but “none of them seem to work.”

“Today I decided not to use it for more than 24 hours and my headache is gone.”

Other Reddit users shared similar situations, with one claiming after the third day of use, they suffered “headaches and eye strain.”

Another reported having “extreme headaches” and “extreme discomfort” after only wearing the device for 10 minutes. They said the experience was like “a torture session. I feel like I’m about to have a heart attack.”

Apple has yet to comment on specific experiences, but said the official product guidelines recommend users taking a break every 20-30 minutes.

Anyone who continues suffering from eye strain, pain, and headaches, have been urged to stop wearing the headset altogether.

