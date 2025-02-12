Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightn’t Impress Dick Tracy

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

When the Apple Watch was released in 2015, we thought it would be the modern version of a Dick Tracy watch.

In the US comic strip, private detective Dick Tracy easily held conversations speaking into his watch held at arm’s length. Those conversations were more of the walkie-talkie radio variety rather than regular smartphone calls.

Dick Tracy could never have dreamed about the advanced functionality provided by Apple Watch, through the plethora of apps installed on it.

They include a walkie-talkie app, which gives the watch a bit of a retro, Dick Tracy character.

Apple Watch Series 10 larger display 240909 scaled Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
Apple Watch Series 10

But there have been complaints that you can’t do what Dick did – extend out your hand to hold a conversation through your watch.

The complaint is that the speaker is simply not powerful enough for that. The same applies if you want to listen to music, although you wouldn’t get much audio quality from small watch speakers anyway.

These concerns are solved if you insert a pair of Bluetooth-connected Apple AirPods into your ears. Just make sure you are carrying a set with you.

You might get some joy by adjusting the watch settings and turning up the volume: Select Settings > Sounds & Haptics, and then move the volume slider to the right.

There are reports of some users managing to improve audio quality by invoking the water lock clearing feature, which is designed to eject any water or moisture from the watch.

Nevertheless, complaints persist that the Apple Watch Series 10 volume in particular is too soft.

It’s not a new concern. There have been posts and stories on this phenomenon for months.

This post on Reddit is typical of concerns. Not everyone is complaining the volume is too soft; a few say it is too loud.

You could take your watch to Apple to get advice about other options; you might convince them to let you increase audio volume level further through a software update.

The Apple Watch will be 10 years old in April. The first model was released in April, 2015.

Haier 728x90 1 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
VALENTINES 2025 Banner 728x90px Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
denon perl white 728x90 1 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
728x90 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
728x90 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
728 x 90 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
hitachi banner 728x90 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
Litheaudio 728x90 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
728x90 we see oled CN Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
Westan 728x90px Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightnt Impress Dick Tracy
Previous Post

Amazon Readies Its AI-Empowered Alexa

Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

iOS 15 And iPadOS 15 Officially Revealed
Motorola’s High-Value moto g8 Smartphone Coming To Oz
HP Unveil Chromebook Refresh With Universal Stylus