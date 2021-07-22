Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Apple is betting on 5G in next year’s iterations of the iPhone, will all models supporting the technology.

In addition, the company is planning to bring back its budget SE version, and ditch the iPhone Mini.

The iPhone 12 Mini made up just 5 per cent of overall sales of Apple’s new phones during the first two weeks of launch, according to industry data provider Counterpoint.

The iPhone SE will be out in the first half of 2022, powered by an A15 processor, with a Qualcomm 5G X60 modem chip.

This comes despite predictions that 5G technology will not be widely used for a number of years.

728x90 5 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
The Over ear Headphones 728x90 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
Banner Shyla 728x90 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
728x90 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
Previous Post

Shaq and Melissa McCarthy Can Now Voice Your Alexa

Apple Factories Close, iPhone Delays Expected

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Specialist Sound Dealers To Get Massive Marketing Boost From Convoy
in 'Archive'
BenQ’s Biggest And Best Projector Gets Confirmed For Oz
in 'News'
Swann Takes On Ring With Wi-Fi Floodlight Security System
in 'News'