Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE

Apple is betting on 5G in next year’s iterations of the iPhone, will all models supporting the technology.

In addition, the company is planning to bring back its budget SE version, and ditch the iPhone Mini.

The iPhone 12 Mini made up just 5 per cent of overall sales of Apple’s new phones during the first two weeks of launch, according to industry data provider Counterpoint.

The iPhone SE will be out in the first half of 2022, powered by an A15 processor, with a Qualcomm 5G X60 modem chip.

This comes despite predictions that 5G technology will not be widely used for a number of years.