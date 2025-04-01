Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long-Rumoured OLED Display

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Apple is reportedly preparing a major overhaul of its MacBook Pro lineup for 2026, with key upgrades including a long-awaited switch to OLED display technology.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to introduce OLED screens in its flagship MacBook Pro models for the first time, a feature that has been speculated for nearly a decade but never realised.

The shift follows Apple’s adoption of Tandem OLED technology in the latest iPad Pro models, which enhances brightness by layering two OLED panels.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero scaled Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display

Alongside the display upgrade, the 2026 MacBook Pro is expected to feature a thinner design and Apple’s next-generation M6 chip.

While details on the M6 remain scarce, considering the M5 series has yet to debut, it is anticipated to bring significant performance improvements.

Apple’s last major MacBook Pro redesign came in 2021 with the reintroduction of ports and the launch of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

The rumoured 2026 refresh suggests another substantial leap in both design and technology.

Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
denon perl white 728x90 1 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
728x90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
Litheaudio 728x90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
728x90 we see oled CN Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
Westan 728x90px Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
hitachi banner 728x90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
Haier 728x90 1 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
JB BUNDLE PRO 5 2025 Banner 728x90px Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
728x90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Apples 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long Rumoured OLED Display
Previous Post

Atonemo Unveils Streamplayer: A Pocket-Sized Chromecast Audio Alternative

TCL & Samsung In Brutal Battle To Take Out LG OLED With New Superior TV Technology

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Upcoming Samsung Device Specifications Leaked

Lenovo Debut ThinkPad & Yoga Headphones

Enspire Budget Media Centre Gives All