Apple’s Latest iPhone Is Easier To Repair

Despite its externals looking almost identical to its last two predecessors, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is full of changes on the inside, as a new disassembly video.

Conducted by PBK reviews, the video reveals that the new design to encourage reparability over previous models.

The model in question was a US one, which has no physical SIM module.

The screen is secured to the motherboard by two cables and a metal plate, which doubles as a support for heat dissipation, somewhat like a heatsink. With the plate removed, the screen and battery can be removed easily, meaning that they are easy to repair and replace.

This comes as Apple has launched its Self Service Repair program earlier this year, allowing users to repair their own damaged devices, which reduces costs for the user and encourages sustainability.

Further rummaging through the internals will bring users to the camera module, as well as the new SOS over satellite component.

Whilst the new phone may be easier to repair, the updated design may also be more expensive to repair.