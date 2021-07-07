Apple’s M2 Chip Coming In 2022 MacBook Air

Rumours are flying around that Apple is planning to release its new M2 chip with a new version of the MacBook Air in the first half of next year.

The chip is said to be used in only high-end Mac devices, with the M1X reserved for the lower-end products.

Other top Apple analysts, such as the ever-reliable Jon Prosser, and Ming-Chi Kuo have backed these claims, with the latter saying: “In 2022, there will be a new MacBook Air featuring a fresh design that will be priced lower than the current M1 version.”

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman also wrote “Apple is said to be reserving the ‌M2‌ name for next year’s chips, and that this will likely debut in a new ‌MacBook Air‌.”

 

 

