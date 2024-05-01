Apple’s New Beats Headphones Are Cheaper And Have A Longer Battery Life

The next-generation Beats Solo 4 headphones from Apple are on their way to consumers, boasting 50 hours of battery for a cheaper price than the current Apple AirPods Max.

These over-ear headphones have been listed to retail for A$329.95, compared with the cost of A$899.00 for the AirPods Max.

The Beats Solo 4 will be available in Matt Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink colours, and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

These are currently available for purchase globally and will ship starting tomorrow, May 2.

With an ultra-light design, these headphones offer personalised spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and Find My Device.

They support three different connection modes, wirelessly over Bluetooth, wired over USB-C, and wired over a 3.5mm jack.

The USB-C option offers support for lossless audio, and the ability to charge the headphones while listening.

The headphone jack offers a simple connection method for those who want to listen without wasting the battery life.

And there’s no more worry about running out of battery, as just 10 minutes of charge will provide five hours of battery life, due to the “fast fuel” feature, introduced by Beats.

The predecessor to these headphones, the Beats Solo 3 has a battery life of up to 40 hours.

In an all-new feature, these headphones also now don’t require a wall charger – they can be charged directly from a phone, tablet, or laptop.

iOS users gain access to Siri which is always on, as well as support for Audio Sharing.

Not to mention, the iconic Beats ‘b’ button can be configured for phone calls or music controls, as well as voice assistant activation.

Pressing above or below the button also helps the user control volume.

Apple claimed these headphones have been re-engineered for high-fidelity acoustics, using 40mm transducers. These minimise the amount of distortion.

Additionally, the company has also announced a new pair of earbuds, the Solo Buds, set to be launched in June. They will also reportedly be the company’s cheapest earbuds to date, retailing for A$129.95.

The Beats Solo Buds won’t be available for purchase for another month and will be available in Matt Black, Storm Grey, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red colours.

These offer 18 hours of battery life, as well as a five-minute fast fuel charge. This will provide one hour of battery life.

Additionally, they’re equipped with a custom-designed microphone that provides better call quality via a noise learning algorithm, as well as an extended range.

Keeping up with its goal to be carbon neutral for global operations by 2030, Apple has said the packaging for these headphones consists of 100 per cent fibre-based recycled material.