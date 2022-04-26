Apple’s New iPhone May Sport A 48MP Camera

Mark Gurman, Apple specialist and journalist at Bloomberg has confirmed several features that will be making their way onto the next generation of iPhone, including a 48MP wide-angle camera.

In Bloomberg’s Power On video, Gurman dives deep into the features the iPhone 14 is likely to offer. The new series will sport the same design as the 12 and 13, with its upgrades being largely under the cover.

As previously mentioned, the most notable upgrade is the inclusion of a 48MP wide-angle camera sensor. In the past, Apple have been apprehensive about incorporating sensors with a high megapixel count, making the 14 the first instance of such. However, the sensor is likely to be exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max variants.

Apple plan on only offering two sizes with the iPhone 14, with a smaller 6.1-inch display, likely for the standard iPhone, and a 6.7-inch display for the Max models.

Apple also plan on trimming down the notch design, opting for a “Pill + Hole” shape instead. The Pill would cover Face-ID while the hole would be the main selfie camera. However, Gurman expects this to be an update exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max.

The new iPhone will be powered by the latest A16 bionic chip, at least in the higher end models. Rumours also suggest a faster lightning cable and autofocus features for the selfie camera.

Gurman also believes that Apple will cut the iPhone Mini for good, due to poor sales and a failure to capture market share. While the iPhone 13 was the bestseller in the first quarter of 2022, the 13 Mini accounted for 3% in total sales.