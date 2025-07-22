Apple’s Next iPad Pro to Feature Dual Front Cameras

Apple is reportedly set to add a second front-facing camera to its upcoming iPad Pro, allowing for seamless Face ID and video calls whether the device is used in portrait or landscape mode.

According to Bloomberg, the new M5 iPad Pro, expected to launch later this year, will include front cameras on both the portrait and landscape edges of the device.

This marks a first for Apple and solves a long-standing pain point for users who frequently switch orientations during FaceTime calls or when unlocking via Face ID.

Until now, iPads have only had a single selfie camera, originally placed on the portrait side.

That changed with 2024’s M4 iPad Pro, which relocated the front camera to the landscape edge – a welcome upgrade for users who primarily work in landscape. But it left portrait-mode users fumbling for Face ID or a decent selfie angle.

The upcoming model looks to offer the best of both worlds by automatically selecting the optimal camera based on how the iPad is held.

In addition to the new camera setup, the M5 iPad Pro will feature Apple’s next-gen silicon for improved performance and battery efficiency.

The new iPad Pro is tipped to arrive in the second half of 2025, with a possible launch in October.

Apple is also expected to roll out updates to the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac and Vision Pro devices using the new M5 chips.

