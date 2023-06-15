Aqara Launches Smart Lock With Full Apple HomeKit Support

Aqara have launched the new Aqara Smart Lock U100, offering full support for Apple HomeKit, and features perfect for smart home enthusiasts.

It is equipped with a keypad to enter a passcode to unlock the deadbolt, and a fingerprint scanner that is able to hold up to 50 unique prints, and the option to set up Apple home keys which can unlock it using an Apple Watch or iPhone.

There is also a physical key included in case of emergencies.

Users can expect up to eight months of power before the batteries will need to be charged. Coming with AES encryption, IP65 rating for weatherproofing, and the ability to auto-lock ensuring the door is always secure.

The primary target for the U100 are Apple HomeKit owners, however, it also supports Google Home, Alexa, IFTT, and Matter.

If the user also owns the Aqara Video Doorbell G4, the door can be unlocked directly from the smartphone after answering the doorbell alert.

