Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI-Powered Video Verification

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

In a new US-based partnership, security camera company Arlo Technologies has partnered with intelligent safety platform RapidSOS to enhance emergency response times with AI-powered video verification.

The collaboration enables Arlo camera users to share live footage with emergency services, reducing false alarms and aiming to deliver faster and more accurate responses.

Through the partnership, Arlo users can alert RapidSOS safety agents who will assess live footage from Arlo cameras before escalating the situation to 911, ensuring emergency services receive only verified threats. This will aim to speed up response times and minimise unnecessary emergency dispatches.Logo Lock Up Vertical Stacked Arlo RapidSOS Ready Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification

Arlo’s integration with RapidSOS also streamlines information-sharing, providing first responders with critical details such as precise location data, access code and residence profiles.

The Arlo Home Security System includes 24/7 professional monitoring. When a sensor detects an anomaly – such as an open door, water leak or break-in – safety agents can access live feeds to verify the threat before contacting emergency services.

Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies, said: “By integrating RapidSOS’s AI-powered emergency response with Arlo’s video verification, we’re giving first responders the real-time intelligence they need to act quickly and efficiently.”

RapidSOS CEO Michael Martin said: “When 911 receives an emergency call, accurate information is critical. With Arlo’s video verification, first responders get the complete picture, allowing them to react appropriately to any situation.”

hitachi banner 728x90 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
Litheaudio 728x90 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
denon perl white 728x90 1 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
Haier 728x90 1 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
728 x 90 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
728x90 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
728x90 we see oled CN Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
728x90 Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
Westan 728x90px Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI Powered Video Verification
Previous Post

Shure Unveils Wireless MoveMic 88+ Microphone For Field Recordings

Dell Alienware Expands QD-OLED Monitor Lineup with New Models

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New Samsung CES Robotic Vacs Similar Design To Ecovacs

Microsoft's 15" Surface Book 2 Lands In Australia From $3,649

Bunnings & JB Hi-Fi To Sell Sub-$400 Robotic Vacuum