Arlo and RapidSOS Enhance Emergency Response with AI-Powered Video Verification

In a new US-based partnership, security camera company Arlo Technologies has partnered with intelligent safety platform RapidSOS to enhance emergency response times with AI-powered video verification.

The collaboration enables Arlo camera users to share live footage with emergency services, reducing false alarms and aiming to deliver faster and more accurate responses.

Through the partnership, Arlo users can alert RapidSOS safety agents who will assess live footage from Arlo cameras before escalating the situation to 911, ensuring emergency services receive only verified threats. This will aim to speed up response times and minimise unnecessary emergency dispatches.

Arlo’s integration with RapidSOS also streamlines information-sharing, providing first responders with critical details such as precise location data, access code and residence profiles.

The Arlo Home Security System includes 24/7 professional monitoring. When a sensor detects an anomaly – such as an open door, water leak or break-in – safety agents can access live feeds to verify the threat before contacting emergency services.

Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies, said: “By integrating RapidSOS’s AI-powered emergency response with Arlo’s video verification, we’re giving first responders the real-time intelligence they need to act quickly and efficiently.”

RapidSOS CEO Michael Martin said: “When 911 receives an emergency call, accurate information is critical. With Arlo’s video verification, first responders get the complete picture, allowing them to react appropriately to any situation.”