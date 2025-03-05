Arlo Expands AI Home Security Partnership With Samsung SmartThings

Latest News by Varun Godinho
Arlo Technologies has expanded its partnership with Samsung SmartThings to offer further AI-powered home security solutions.

The latest update brings some of the most popular features of its Arlo Secure 5 into the SmartThings experience, giving users more control in managing their smart home security.

The latest update, which will be rolled out over the coming months, will introduce:

• Two-way audio between SmartThings and Arlo cameras and doorbells.
• Event snapshots for improved visibility within SmartThings.
• AI-powered object detection using Arlo’s advanced computer vision technology. Arlo’s platform can identify people, vehicles, and packages, allowing SmartThings users to customise notifications and automations based on this information.

Arlo Product Lineup Partner Badges 8.2021 Arlo Expands AI Home Security Partnership With Samsung SmartThings

 

“By expanding our partnership with Arlo, we are able to offer even more intelligent and responsive security features that seamlessly integrate into the SmartThings platform, helping users feel more connected and confident in their smart home,” said Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings US where these updates will initially roll out.

Apart from SmartThings, Arlo has also partnered with intelligent safety platform RapidSOS to enhance emergency response times with AI-powered video verification.

Arlo users in the US can alert RapidSOS safety agents who will assess live footage from Arlo cameras before escalating the situation to 911, ensuring emergency services receive only verified threats.

Arlo Wired Floodlight AUS White Ceiling 0X1A7289 scaled Arlo Expands AI Home Security Partnership With Samsung SmartThings

 

As part of its AI offerings, Arlo recently teamed up with Origin AI too. Under that agreement, Arlo has exclusive worldwide rights to market and sell Origin AI’s products, TruShield and Allos, which deliver Verified Human Presence detection through radio frequency (RF) signals emitted by existing WiFi devices in homes or businesses.

