Arlo Introduces New AI-Powered Smart Home Security Services

Arlo Technologies has announced Arlo Secure 5, its next generation of smart home security backed by Arlo Intelligence (AI).

Arlo’s new proprietary AI technology introduces a suite of features including custom detections, vehicle recognition and person recognition.

Leveraging advanced computer vision AI and recognition engines, Arlo Secure 5 provides detailed alerts.

The AI-powered innovations include person recognition which identifies who exactly has arrived at your home, with personalised alerts labelled with names from your private library of named faces.

Vehicle recognition protects your driveway with personalised alerts labelled with known vehicles that you previously named.

The Custom Detection technology trains Arlo AI to create personalised, custom detections. It allows you to teach your camera to recognise certain objects or changes in view to trigger custom notifications. Arlo AI alerts, for example, could be customised to alert you if the garage door is open, lights were left on in the basement or even if the dog is on the couch.

“Arlo continues to lead the industry with our advanced AI and Computer Vision capabilities, including custom detections, vehicle recognition and person recognition, that deliver even more peace of mind to Arlo users,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer at Arlo.

“Our relentless focus on smart home security backed by our commitment to also protect our customers’ data and privacy will continue to drive more industry-first innovations.”

New Arlo Secure subscription plans start at $7.99 a month. New Plus plans start at $17.99 per month and offer the ability to view, save, and share footage with 30-days of video cloud storage available too. The enhanced plan also offers personalised security tools to help filter unwanted notifications and create zones for customised alerts.

Arlo has seen a significant rise in the number of paid subscribers this year. In July, it announced that its AI-powered paid subscription base service had crossed 4 million. That figure was a 33 per cent jump from the 3 million which had subscribed to the service in March.