Arlo Launches Early Black Friday Sales

Arlo has launched its Black Friday Sale ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

From 21 November up until 28 November, Australians can get up to 20 per-cent off a number of Arlo’s leading smart home security products.

Amongst the wide range of products discounted is the cutting-edge Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera Kit that provides the ultimate year-round 4K UHD protection for your home.

Prices are at an all-time low with major discounts on a multitude of products.

Arlo Pro 4 Four-Camera Kit which RRP’s comes down to $1,009.20 from $1449 when the 20% off Black Friday deal and the Cash Back Bonanza redemption is applied.

Black Friday discounts will be available on a wide range of Arlo’s security products direct from the Arlo’s online store, including Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera, originally priced at $199, which is now $159.20.

Arlo security cam Arlo Launches Early Black Friday Sales

Other discounts:

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera: RRP $369, now $295.20

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: RRP $299, now $239.20

Those who purchase during the Black Friday deals can also double up on savings with selected camera kits — including Arlo’s Pro 4 and Ultra 2 Security Camera kits — also be eligible to receive up to $150 cash back, via redemption as part of the Cash Back Bonanza promotion.

More information on the Black Friday promotion is available on the Arlo website.

