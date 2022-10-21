Arlo Releases New Personal Safety App

Arlo Technologies has announced the launch of Arlo Safe, an all-new personal safety app that features one-tap, 24/7 Emergency Response, family safety, automatic crash detection and more.

The new safety app delivers safety solutions on the go with standout features like One-Touch Emergency Response to send fire, police, or medical responders directly to the user’s exact location.

Not only do agents stay on the line with users until help arrives, but they are also given critical details to prepare them for emergency situations before they reach the location.

Other useful features include Family Safety and Crash Detection and Response. To access these features, one must have Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

“With Arlo Safe, we’re leveraging Arlo’s award-winning expertise around smart home security and intuitive, easy-to-use design to deliver the most secure, comprehensive safety app that keeps pace with our modern, busy lives,” said Tim Johnston, SVP of Products at Arlo Technologies, Inc.

“Features like 24/7 live agent emergency support, location sharing, family check-ins, and safety alerts provide on-the-go protection to keep you safe in a time of need.”

Additional safety features come in monthly subscription plans starting at A$7.96 individuals, A$ 15.93 for families, and the Safe and Secure Pro plan for A$31.88 (based on US prices).

No local pricing or availability has been announced yet.