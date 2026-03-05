Arlo Rolls Out Smarter AI Camera Lineup

Arlo has unveiled a new generation of smart home security cameras powered by its AI platform, Arlo Intelligence, introducing updated models across its Essential, Pro and Ultra ranges along with two new pan-tilt cameras designed to provide wider home coverage.

The cameras integrate with Arlo Secure, the company’s subscription service that uses AI to provide more detailed alerts and activity insights. The system can recognise people, vehicles and other events, sending users notifications with animated previews so they can quickly assess what’s happening around their home.

Arlo CEO Matthew McRae said the launch builds on the earlier rollout of Arlo Secure 6, expanding the company’s AI-driven security capabilities.

“With more than five million subscribers globally, Arlo continues to deliver advanced and easy-to-use security solutions that give users greater control and peace of mind,” McRae said.

The company also highlighted its Arlo Secure Plus subscription tier, which adds features including person and vehicle recognition, fire detection, advanced audio detection and event captions designed to provide more context around security alerts. The service starts at $6.67 per month per camera when billed annually.

A key addition to the lineup is the Arlo Essential Pan Tilt camera range, available in both indoor and outdoor models. The cameras offer 360-degree pan and 180-degree tilt movement and can automatically track motion, helping users monitor larger areas such as backyards or living spaces.

Features include dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, night vision, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and an integrated siren that can be triggered through the Arlo app. The outdoor model also includes weather resistance and a built-in spotlight to help capture clearer details in low-light conditions.

Pricing for the new pan-tilt cameras is A$79 for the Essential Pan Tilt Indoor Camera and A$119 for the Essential Pan Tilt Security Camera.

Arlo has also refreshed its broader camera lineup, introducing the Essential Security Camera 2K (3rd Gen) for A$149, the Pro Security Camera 2K (6th Gen) for A$199, and the Ultra Security Camera 4K (3rd Gen) starting at A$279, with a two-camera kit priced at A$599.