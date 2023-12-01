Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Arlo has partnered with Universal Pictures, as well as Illumination, a leading entertainment company, for the release of ‘Migration,’ it’s latest animated movie.

Known for creating films such as ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Minions,’ ‘Despicable Me,’ Sing,’ and ‘The Secret Life of Pets,’ Illumination invites people to experience the world of ‘Migration,’ which will be released in cinemas on Boxing Day, December 26th, 2023.

To celebrate the release of the film, Arlo is giving away 100 family in-season passes to watch the movie as part of a competition on its Facebook page.

For the chance to win, fans need to comment on the competition post with details about how their Arlo camera helps keep them “close to home.”

MV5BYjQxMWY5NjgtNDI2NS00MWM2LTg2MDAtNjI5NGIwZTNmYWZiXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTkxNjUyNQ@@. V1 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film

For those choosing to travel during these holidays, Arlo’s range of video doorbell and security cameras can help keep homes safe.

Some of these include the Arlo Essential Outdoor 2K Security Camera (RRP $159), complete with a 130° Field of View, Integrated Spotlight, Colour Night Vision, and 2K video quality, as well as the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (RRP $229), featuring 2-Way Audio, Night Vision and Motion Detection.

Fans who want the chance to win, can head to Arlo Australia’s Facebook page – @ArloSmartHomeANZ, and enter between December 1st and December 31st, 2023.

4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
3sixt channelnews banner 728 × 90px tagline01 2 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
Leaderboard 728x90 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
TWS Banners 728x90 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
728x90 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
Leaderboard 728x901 1 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
moto g54 5g 728X90 Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
Previous Post

Netflix Gets Its Hands On GTA Trilogy

Huge Feature Drop Comes To Android Devices

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Google To Give Pixel-Style Overhaul To Chromebook
Lenovo Debuts New Android Tablets From $99
Yamaha's MusicCast Roster Expands