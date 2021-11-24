Arlo’s Black Friday Sale Is Making Home Protection Cheaper For Australians

Leading internet-connected camera brand Arlo are making home protection cheaper for Australians with their Black Friday deals, from November 23 through to November 29.

These deals across some of their award-winning and best-selling cameras, from the top-of-the-range Arlo Ultra 2 to the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Essential indoor camera, will be available on their direct-to-consumer website.

With a variety of cameras available, Arlo want to help everyone find the security solution that best suits their needs in order to protect their home and loved ones.

For instance, down from $449 to $359, the Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera features 4K HDR video and an ultra-wide field of view.

There’s also the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Wireless Security Cameras, down from $1049 to $849, with the same features plus integrated spotlight, premium two-way audio and six-month battery life.

Down from $159 to $139, the Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera, meanwhile, is the perfect solution for protecting any room without giving up your privacy. It works over WiFi to deliver 1080P HD video, two-way audio. It also has a built-in siren and automated camera privacy shield to safeguard any private moments.

With other top options available, Arlo really do have your security needs covered, even more so with their Black Friday deals. To see more about these cameras and more, head to their website here – and stay safe.