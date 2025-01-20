Arlo’s Security Cameras Can Now Detect Fires & Flames

Security camera company Arlo Technologies has launched a fire detection feature to automatically alert customers if a flame is detected.

Arlo says that the feature relies on AI technology to detect the flames, and therefore unlike traditional smoke detectors that require smoke to trigger an alert, its feature can trigger an alert before smoke appears.

The feature is available to those with a Secure 5 Plus subscription. Once a user receives a notification about the fire, they can use the app to either call a friend, activate the siren or summon emergency services to the site.

Arlo’s fire detection technology is compatible with its existing indoor and outdoor security cameras, meaning customers don’t have to purchase any additional devices to use this feature.

The company cautions though that its video-based fire detection feature is a supplementary tool and should not replace standard fire detection systems such as smoke detectors, conventional alarms, or other safety measures.

An Arlo community discussion page noted that the decision to release this feature at this time was not easy given the devastating fires currently in Los Angeles, California. It noted that the Arlo headquarters is itself in nearby Irvine, California.

In Australia, the fire detection feature is now available as part of the latest update to Arlo Secure 5 Plus.

The Plus plan is available for $15 per month and can support an unlimited number of Arlo cameras that have been set up on the property. In addition to the fire feature, the plan also includes person recognition that offers personalised alerts labelled with names of those it detects sourced from your private library of named faces, and even a vehicle recognition feature that offers alerts labelled with known vehicles that you previously named pulling into the camera’s field of view.

Arlo recently announced a partnership with Origin AI, which has pioneered AI Sensing technology.

Under the agreement, Arlo has exclusive worldwide rights to market and sell Origin AI’s products, TruShield and Allos, which deliver Verified Human Presence detection through radio frequency (RF) signals emitted by existing WiFi devices in homes or businesses. TruShield Security’s AI-driven human presence detection is designed to offer more accurate alerts, reducing unnecessary notifications and letting you know when a real intruder is inside your home.