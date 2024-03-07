As Tipped, Dynabook Toshiba Adapters Recalled

As tipped by ChannelNews, Toshiba branded AC adapters have been recalled by Dynabook ANZ , on the recommendation of the ACCC, due to overheating and fire hazards.
The recall comes further to our report last month which confirmed that roughly 16.8 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters sold across the US and Canada were being recalled after the company received over 679 reports of overheating, catching on fire, melting and burning.
Dynabook ANZ confirms that multiple incidents have occurred globally resulting in burn injuries and damage to property.
The company says it has recalled the Toshiba branded AC adapters as the material inside the adapter’s DC-IN plug can degrade over time, which may cause the plug to overheat and catch fire, and that there is a risk of a serious burn injury or death and/or property damage if the adapter overheats and catches fire.
Consumers should turn off power to their adapter at the wall socket and unplug it, and should stop using the Toshiba adapters immediately
Consumers should visit the Dynabook recall website to check if their adapter is recalled, which is also listed here:
G71C0009S110
G71C0009S111
G71C0009S112
G71C0009S113
G71C0009S114
G71C0009S115
G71C0009S210
G71C0009S212
G71C0009S214
G71C0009S410
G71C0009S411
G71C0009S412
G71C0009S413
G71C0009S414
G71C0009S415
G71C0009T110
G71C0009T111
G71C0009T112
G71C0009T113
G71C0009T114
G71C0009T115
G71C0009T116
G71C0009T117
G71C0009T210
G71C0009T212
G71C000AE110
G71C000AE111
G71C000AE112
G71C000AE113
G71C000AE210
G71C000AE212
G71C000AE410
G71C000AE411
G71C000AE412
G71C000AE413
G71C000AR110
G71C000AR210
G71C000AR310
G71C000AR410
G71C000AS110
G71C000AS410
G71C000BY110
G71C000BZ110
G71C000DH110
G71C000DH410
G71C000DJ110
G71C000DJ410
G71C000DM110
G71C000DM410
G71C000DN110
G71C000DN410
G71C000DP110
G71C000DP410
G71C000DQ110
G71C000DQ410
G71C000DU110
G71C000DX110
G71C000DX410
G71C000DY110
G71C000DY410
G71C000F7110
PA1750-04
Those with recalled adapters can use the website to register to return the adapter for a free replacement.
For more information, consumers can contact Dynabook ANZ Pty Ltd by phone on 1300 396 226.