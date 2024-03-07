As Tipped, Dynabook Toshiba Adapters Recalled

As tipped by ChannelNews, Toshiba branded AC adapters have been recalled by Dynabook ANZ , on the recommendation of the ACCC, due to overheating and fire hazards.

The recall comes further to our report last month which confirmed that roughly 16.8 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters sold across the US and Canada were being recalled after the company received over 679 reports of overheating, catching on fire, melting and burning.

Dynabook ANZ confirms that multiple incidents have occurred globally resulting in burn injuries and damage to property.

The company says it has recalled the Toshiba branded AC adapters as the material inside the adapter’s DC-IN plug can degrade over time, which may cause the plug to overheat and catch fire, and that there is a risk of a serious burn injury or death and/or property damage if the adapter overheats and catches fire.

Consumers should turn off power to their adapter at the wall socket and unplug it, and should stop using the Toshiba adapters immediately

Consumers should visit the Dynabook recall website to check if their adapter is recalled, which is also listed here:

Those with recalled adapters can use the website to register to return the adapter for a free replacement.

For more information, consumers can contact Dynabook ANZ Pty Ltd by phone on 1300 396 226.