Aspera Launches Nitro 2 Smartphone

Aspera Mobile has recently launched its new, high-quality Nitro 2 smartphone, which looks, feels, and acts different to how it presents.

In addition to the new Pearl colour and premium feel, the Nitro 2 boasts a black option, face recognition, fingerprints sensor, and NFC for contactless payments.

It has a large 6.6-inch HD+ display, dual 4G sim cards, a large 5,000mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera.

It has more memory than the original Nitro smartphone, as well as a free slimline protective case.

It comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM, with more processing power and “virtual” memory allocation for faster apps. Not to mention, the Android 13 Go Edition OS.

The Nitro 2 is currently available from Big W, who have exclusively launched the Pearl model, for A$179.

Additionally, the phone has been launched at Mobileciti and will launch shortly in Australia Post and other select retailers.

Aspera Mobile MD, Allan Roberston said, “With our new Nitro 2 we focused in particular on providing even better value for money features whilst significantly raising the features, look and feel. Nitro 2 costs just $179 which, for this kind of phone, is an amazing price for budget conscious consumers who want maximum functionality without the hefty price tag that comes with so many other brands.”

“You really have to pick the Nitro 2 up to appreciate how good it looks and feels. We’ve really gone all out with the combination of design, functionality and price and quite simply put in the maximum amount of features possible for just $179. This makes the Nitro 2 unique and a compelling value for money proposition as it gives people who do not want to spend many hundreds or even thousands of dollars a great smartphone experience, access to the great Android® OS and all the applications available in the Google Play store.”

“Having a Nitro 2 means no-one needs to know you are on a budget when you pull out your smartphone. With its sleek, modern design and colours, along with a free slimline protective case this phone looks right at home next to others costing thousands of dollars. You shouldn’t underestimate its NFC capabilities either as more people than ever consider contactless payments an essential smartphone feature, but it is rarely seen at this price.”

“There are thousands of consumers using 3G only phones and who will need to upgrade to 4G devices this year as all carriers switch off their 3G networks. Bearing in mind it brings the full package of design, functionality and low price the Nitro 2 is a very suitable upgrade option for all of these consumers.”

“With full-featured 4G smartphones from $99 to $199 Aspera offers a market leading range of options in that price range. Nitro 2 in particular not only punches far above its weight in the smartphone stakes, but it looks and feels good while it’s doing it.”