Aspera’s New “Seriously Tough” Rugged Smartphone

Smartphones come in many different degrees of “toughness,” but usually the more rugged, the more money an individual pays.

Aspera are redefining this and have launched the new R10 rugged smartphones, with an IP68 rating protection against water and dust, 4G dual sim cards, and all the functionality that can be found from an Android smartphone. The kicker, it only costs $299.00 AUD.

The robust design provide protection from bangs and drops, as well as protective seals that secure the phone against water and dust.

It comes with NFC, which enables contactless payments wherever accepted, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, dual 4G sim cards, Android 13 OS, a 2GHz Octacore MediaTek processor, and has 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. This provides performance powered by a 5,100mAh battery.

The rear camera is 13MP, and the front facing camera is 8MP, allowing great imagery along with face recognition for security, and HD video resolution recording.

Due to the specially formulated rubberized outer body, the robust design can withstand the toughest environments, and complements an IP68 rating against dust and water.

The Aspera Mobile R10 rugged smartphone is available now for $299.00 AUD, and can be purchased from Big W, Retravision, Better Electrical, Mobileciti, selected IGAs and selected BP service stations.

Aspera Mobile MD, Allan Robertson said, “At Aspera we launched our first rugged smartphone in 2014, and we have released many more since then, garnering a solid reputation for robust design and excellent protection against drops, knocks, water and dust ingress. The R10 is undoubtedly the best, toughest and most rugged smartphone we have ever released and it is just $299.”

“We’ve had great success with our previous rugged smartphones and with the R10 we wanted to release something even more unique in the market but still make it excellent value. We’ve achieved that as with the R10’s specs it is ideal for tradies and workers in transport, farming, mining and agriculture where a mobile device is essential, but it is going to have a tough life. The R10 isn’t just for tradies though, as it is specifically designed to protect against and withstand pressures from the dailies including weather, environment and also most common daily drops, knocks and bumps.”

“Think of it this way, if you have a lifestyle where you need a rugged phone that can withstand water, dust and knocks or you simply have a habit of dropping your phone the R10 will suit you perfectly as it’s smart, solid and rugged. You can rest assured it will make a great companion in your working life.”