Asus Announces New TUF Gaming AMD Graphics Cards

Asus have announced the new TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT White Edition and TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics cards, all engineered for gamers valuing low noise, smooth framerates, and durability.

All three have been designed to pack more performance and cooling, along with offering the same low noise levels and power draw gamers are used to.

The TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card has been designed with an arsenal of improvements. The 2.96 slot card contains 3840 stream processors, 16 GB GDDR6 and operates on a 256-bit bus, with an ample, lightning-fast memory subsystem.

There is a White Edition version of this also available, which is the first time this color scheme appears in the TUF Gaming family.

It also inherits a legacy of hardware, and comes equipped with features designed to enhance longevity, including military-grade capacitors and manufacturing with ASUS Auto-Extreme technology.

Auto-Extreme Technology is a fully automated manufacturing process ensuring a high level of precision during manufacturing for better quality, reliability, and performance. This graphics model also went through 144 hours of validation testing, and includes an optional graphics card holder.

The vented backplate ensures continuous air circulation, powered by a trio of in-house Axial-tech fans, delivering more airflow and static pressure than previously, with similarly quiet operation.

The TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card is powered by two 8 pin connectors, suitable for mainstream power supplies such as the TUF Gaming Gold series, offering a 10 year warranty, dual ball bearing fans and other premium benefits.

There is also myriad of settings in GPU Tweak III for those who like to tweak, or otherwise, users can flick the Dual BIOS switch to toggle between high-performance and whisper-quiet modes. Those who like high refresh rate monitors won’t be disappointed as each of the three cards offers one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 2.1 ports.

The TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT delivers a wide batch of 3456 stream processors working alongside 12 GB GDDR6 and a 192bit bus, with three Axial-tech fans steadily circulating cooling through a 2.96 slot aluminum frame.

Two 8 pin PCIe connectors powers the full experience, with ASUS offering many premium power supplies, including the TUF Gaming Gold series, with a 10 year warranty and dual-ball-bearing fans.

WHITE TUF series TUF-RX7800XT-O16G-WHITE-GAMING are available now in Australia from participating retailer partners.